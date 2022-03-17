From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Ministry of Information and Communication Technology has trained the members of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), on leveraging the use of ICT.

While declaring open the one-day training in Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner

of the ministry, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed Magoro said, described the training as

another historic day in the socio-economic development of Kebbi

State.

According to him, ‘”the Kebbi State Ministry of Information and Communication Technology

is hosting a 1-day training for SME associations on how to leverage

ICT.

”This is in line with the vision of our amiable Governor, the

Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to build

a sustainable economy for Kebbi State.”

Magoro said that leveraging on technology is key to building

sustainable economy; as such, the Kebbi State Government, through the

Ministry of ICT has doubled down efforts to ensure that sectors of the

state are technology driven to maximise productivity and efficiency.

Magoro added: ”The Ministry of Information and Communication

Technology is leading the transformation of various sectors of Kebbi state. Today, through this training, we are introducing our SME

associations to the foundations of building sustainable business

models by leveraging technology.”

The commissioner noted that the training will covered areas such as

understanding the web, digital marketing, e-commerce, logistics which

are the building blocks of building a robust online business.

He said: ” the training also has hands-on

practical sessions to enable practical approach to what has been

learnt. In all, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology is

transforming the SME sector in Kebbi State by helping them leverage on

ICT to grow.

” It is our belief that by building a solid foundation for the SMEs

to build sustainable online models of their business, we will in no

time see scaled versions of these business with thriving websites,

e-commerce platforms, vibrant social media pages and even dedicated

apps.

”It is also our belief that SMEs are the backbone of every nation’s

economy, as we empower them today, the multiplier effect will also

help create new jobs & opportunities and help in uplifting 100 million

people out of poverty; a vision of our President, President Muhammadu

Buhari.”

Magoro commended the visionary Governor, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

for his continuous support to the Ministry, adding, ”as we continue

to drive the technological development of Kebbi State.

”His vision of creating a dedicated Ministry of ICT has within a

short period yielded fruitful results for the state and will continue

to do so until Kebbi State stands-out fully in technological growth

among states within the country.”Kebbi Ministry trains SME Associations on leveraging ICT.