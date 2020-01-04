Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Kebbi State has disbursed N500,000 loans to 50 women in the state as a measure to empower them on their various entrepreneurship.

The Kebbi State Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machina, who represented the Director-General of the NDE, Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan, while disbursing the loans to the beneficiaries on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, noted that “the loan is aimed at empowering the women to be generating their personal income that would make them self reliant. It is also meant to improve their economic wellbeing and that of their families.”

The Director-General in his message advised the beneficiaries of the loans to make use of it judiciously, stressing that the Directorate would continue to partner with stakeholders to improve the standard of living of the people in the state.

In her remarks, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader, Hajia Yuanahazu Buba Ahmed, who thanked the DG and NDE for the gesture, enjoined the beneficiaries to make use of the loan to improve their standards of living.

She added that the sum of N10,000 which was given to each beneficiary to start or improve their businesses could go a long way if they utilized well.