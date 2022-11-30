From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Kebbi chapter, on Wednesday elected a new state executive to pilot the affairs of the body for the next three years.

The seven- member EXCO has Hassana Abubakar-Koko, of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) chapel as the Chairperson, while Sabatu Andrew-Machika of Kebbi Radio Broadcasting Cooperation, emerged as the Vice.

Others were Blessing Michael of Kebbi Television chapel (Secretary), Sharifiya Abubakar of the state Information chapel (Ass. Secretary), Maimuna Usman of Information chapel (Fin. Secretary), Maryam Abdullahi-Zuru of information chapel (Treasurer) and Maryam Magana of Kebbi TV chapel (Auditor).

A National Ex-Officio of NAWOJ, Mrs Grace Musa, administered the Oath of Office on them.

In her remark, Musa, advised the newly elected officials to work towards ensuring the unity of the association.

“You should carry everybody along in respective of political differences and should work assiduously towards the unity and dignity of the association,” she enjoined.

The election was also supervised by Alhaji Muhammad Tukur, the Vice President of the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), zone A.

In an acceptance speech, the new chairperson, Abubakar-Koko, thanked members for finding them worthy to serve the association and pledged to justify the confidence reposed on them.

“Today’s victory is for every member of the union. I will ensure I work with everybody without any discrimination or religious and tribal inclination.

“I promise to run a transparent administration, most particularly when it comes to decision – making, it will be unanimous and collective one,” she pledged.

She pledged to run an open door policy, saying that her state executive would strive to carry every member along in the scheme of things.

Abubakar-Koko appreciated and thanked NAWOJ, NUJ and credential committee for their tireless efforts in ensuring smooth conduct of the election.

The chairperson also acknowledged the support of the state government and the First Lady, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu for providing the union with enabling environment for smooth conduct of the election.