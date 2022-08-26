From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State chapter of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has explained how Magistrate Muhammed Attahiru Ibrahim Zagga was stabbed to death by his estranged wife.

NBA,Birnin Kebbi branch, in a statement, by its Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Usman

Publicity Secretary disclosed that, the late Magistrate was Attahiru Ibrahim Zagga was the presiding Magistrate at Magistrate Court II Jega.

According to him, “this is to confirm with deepest grief and sympathy that our colleague His Worship Muhammed Attahiru Ibrahim Zagga has died yesterday the 25th August, 2022 at about 22:00Hrs at his residence located in Aliero quarters Birnin Kebbi after allegedly been stabbed.

” Police issued statement on developments in the ongoing investigation. The Police disclosed the arrest of the deceased’s ex-wife namely Hauwa Abubakar found at the deceased’s compound.

“His worship’s funeral prayer was conducted according to Islamic rites August 26th, 2022 at Aliero Quarters Birnin Kebbi.

“Until his death, His worship Muhammed Attahiru Ibrahim Zagga was the presiding Magistrate at Magistrate Court II Jega. Attahiru Zagga hailed from Zagga Town in Bagudo Local Government, Kebbi State.

“On behalf of the entirety of the Equity Bar membership, the Branch ushers unreserved sympathy and condolence to the families of the deceased. Let us assure the family that we won’t rest till the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to Justice. May the Almighty have mercy on his soul, comfort his family and we all, amin.

” This ugly incident has underscored the fact that members of the lower bench are vulnerable to attacks that ought not be. We reiterate that such must not be endangered species, hence they must be provided with security personnel at both places of their work and outside places of their work inclusive of their residences! Indeed, our society cannot afford to condone a situation where judicial officers (lower bench) are susceptible to attacks by unscrupulous elements! “,