Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Kebbi State, has disbursed N500,000 loans to 50 Women in the State to empower them for self employment.

The Director General of NDE, Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan, while disbursing the loans to the beneficiaries on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, said the gesture was to make them self reliant.

Ladan, who was represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machina said: “the loan is aimed at empowering the women to be generating their personal income that would make them self reliant and improve their economic wellbeing.

The DG, therefore, advised the beneficiaries of the loans to make judicious use of the loan, assuring that the agency would continue to partner with the relevant stakeholders to improve the standard of living of the people in the state.

In her remarks, the APC Women Leader, Hajia Yuanahazu Buba Ahmed, thanked the DG and NDE for the gesture and enjoined the beneficiaries to make use of the loan to improve their standard of living.

She added that the sum of N10, 000 which was given to each beneficiary to start or improve their businesses could go a long way if judiciously utilized.