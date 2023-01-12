From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has given out empowerment tools, equipment and cash to 26 unemployed youths under the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme(EBTS) of the agency in Kebbi State.

The tools given to them include pumping machines, POP tools, horticulture equipment and cash.

The Director General of the agency, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, presented the tools and cash to the beneficiaries in Birnin Kebbi.

Fikpo, who was represented by a Director of EBTS, Mrs Roseline Olaomi Silvia, charged the beneficiaries to utilise the tools and cash judiciously and repay the loans in order for other citizens to benefit from it.

“I congratulate all the 26 EBTS trainees, hard landscaping-6, soft landscaping-16 and POP-8 who have emerged eligible out of the 30 trained in 2022. You are lucky ones to receive these beautiful basic working tools and equipment here,” she stated.

“Please, be informed that this disbursement of basic working tools and equipment has been going on in all the states of the federation and the FCT. A total of 962 EBTS trainees who hitherto were engaged as unemployed Nigerians are being empowered nationwide.

“At this point, let me emphasise that what we are witnessing today forms part of the Directorate’s contribution to join the federal government’s crusade in lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty”.

The NDE DG, who urged the beneficiaries to utilise the tools effectively, noted that their goals could become a reality if they put in more effort, hard work and diligence into their endeavours, charging them to serve as good ambassadors of the NDE.

He commended the 16 female beneficiaries for showing interest in the scheme and advised them to be a good example for other women.

In his remark, the State Coordinator of the agency in Kebbi State, Mr Ambianto Amos Francis, explained that 8 POP beneficiaries were given N151,125 each with equipment, two interlock beneficiaries were given N50,717 each while 16 Horticulture beneficiaries were given N51,554 each.

He urged them to make use of the tools and the cash given to them, stressing that it is a loan that must be repaid for others to benefit.

The House of Assembly member representing Birnin Kebbi North, Hon Hasan Umaru Morocco, represented by Mallam Shamsu Muhammad, urged the beneficiaries not to sell the tools and equipment given to them so that they could be self-reliance and uplifted above the poverty level.

In his remark, a traditional ruler, Magajin Bunga, Alhaji Idris Umar, commended the NDE for identifying the beneficiaries for such empowerment and appealed to the 26 beneficiaries to use the tools for what they were trained for and avoid selling it out to buy mobile phones.

He added that if they used it very well, it would serve as an opportunity to reduce poverty and help others in their communities.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Nasiru Muhammad commended the NDE for the efforts to train and empowered them with working tools and loans, stressing that they would make good use of the tools according to the instruction given to them.