From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate Of Employment (NDE), has kicked off sustainable agricultural training for one hundred unemployed persons in Kebbi state.

Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo stated this during the flag off and orientation ceremony of the training in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Fikpo,represented by the Kebbi state Coordinator of the agency,Alhaji Abdullahi D. Machika, explained that the training would enable the participants to be self reliance ,and becoming employers of labour.

He said: ” these100 unemployed persons to be trained in modern Agricultural and Livestock Production. They would undergo series of training by the experts invited by NDE for some days so that they could go ahead and start agribusiness on their own”.

Fikpo explained that the training was part of mandate given to NDE nation wide to continue to implement the Federal Government policies on diversification of economy and reduction of the rate of unemployment across the country.

He urged the participants to be disciplined,dedicated and utilized the opportunity given to them by the federal government.