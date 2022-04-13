From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has kicked off sustainable agricultural training for 100 unemployed persons in Kebbi State.

The Director General, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, stated this during the flag off and orientation ceremony of the training in Birnin Kebbi.

Represented by state Coordinator of the agency, Abdullahi Machika, he explained that the training would enable the participants to be self-reliance and becoming employers of labour.

He said: “These 100 unemployed persons to be trained in modern agricultural and livestock production, would undergo series of trainings by the experts invited by NDE for some days so that they could go ahead and start agribusiness on their own.”

Fikpo explained that the training was part of mandate given to NDE nation-wide to continue to implement the Federal Government policies on diversification of economy and reduction of unemployment across the country.

He urged the participants to be disciplined, dedicated and utilised the opportunity given to them by the Federal Government.