From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has kicked off the training of 25 unemployed graduates in Kebbi state on solar power installation and maintenance.

Director-General, NDE, Alhaji Abubakar Nuhu-Fipko, who flag off the training in Birnin Kebbi, said that the training was conducted in partnership with Abuja Graduate School.

Fipko explained that the training was aimed at providing the participants with the needed skills to become self-employed and employers of labour.

The DG, who was represented by the State Coordinator of NDE in the state, Mr Ambianto Amos-Francis, described solar energy as the only alternative towards boosting regular power supply in the country.

According to him, “the NDE found out that the solar installation is a lucrative business that if unemployed youth are trained on it, they are going to make a living out of it.

“We have 25 beneficiary graduates out of which four are women; most of the graduates are science- background, and will be trained for one week after which they will go for three months attachment to solar energy installators,” he said.

Fipko said that their selection was a privilege, therefore, they need must make good use of the opportunity to become self- reliant and become employers of labour.

The DG urged the beneficiaries to be diligent, stating that there were no white collar jobs in the country, hence the need to create one for themselves

A cross section of the beneficiaries when interviewed, appreciated the agency and the government for the opportunity.

They also promised to utilise the knowledge impacted in them to not only be self- reliant but employers of labour