Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE),Kebbi State, has recruited 50 unemployed graduates under the auspices of Graduates Attachment Programme (GAP).

Daily Sun gathered that, the unemployed graduates, were placed in various Corporate Organizations in the state, which appointed them into their daily routines.

The State Coordinator of NDE in Kebbi State, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika who confirmed this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said the programme was a social work fare intervention by the Agency to address issue of unemployment.

Machika said; ” the Graduates Attachment Programme (GAP) is a social work fare intervention designed to address graduate unemployment by providing transient jobs to unemployed young graduates of tertiary institutions.

” The training component of GAP is carried out through internship by the participating Corporate Organizations where participants serve their attachment.

“The training objectives of the programme are in threefold ; to improve employability of our youths, close the skills gaps and build a competent workforce.

” The outcome confer a competitive edge to talents for their retention in organizations where they serve since the exposure allows the employers a full assessment of the intern’s job potentials”.