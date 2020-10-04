Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Kebbi State Office, has commenced the training for unemployed youths under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (BNOAS), Cosmetology Schemes and modern agriculture and marketing systems under Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS).

Daily Sun gathered that, 2,300 unemployed youths have started their training under BNOAS and Cosmetology Schemes while 100 of them are receiving training on the SADTS.

Speaking at the official flag off of the training, NDE Director General Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu explained that the purpose of the programme are to prepare the youths for self-reliance.

Argungu, who was represented by Kebbi State Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika, said: ‘It is the statutory mandate of the NDE to train unemployed persons in order to acquire skills and be self-reliant.’

He urged the trainees to pay attention to the training as the Government has put in a substantial amount of funds to train them. 1,100 youths are to trained in various demand- driven skills and another 1,100 will be trained in Cosmetology.

Speaking on the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS), Argungu said ‘the exercise is part of the Directorate’s efforts of actualising it’s mandate of reducing unemployment, poverty and boosting local food production.

‘The training has two component parts, theoretical and practical and is expected to last three months. The aspects of agriculture to be covered in the training include crop and livestock production.’