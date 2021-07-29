From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 50 graduate trainees of the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) under the Rural Employment Programme (REP) in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Director General of the NDE Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, who disclosed this during the Flag-off Ceremony of the training in Birnin Kebbi, said that the programme was targeted to create employment and food production.

Fikpo was represented by the State Coordinator Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika, said 50 graduate trainees of the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) will be given one-week specialised training on the practical application of government agricultural policies like the provision of incentives, linkages of the participants to other sources of funding to further create employment, promote high productivity and quality of life of the participants.

‘The programme being a novice programme, is aimed at, providing agricultural skills, provision of more food, create employment and reduce poverty,’ he said.

The DG urged the participants to pay attention to the Resource Persons in order to benefit optimally from the training stressed that their training would last for one week.

While responding, Abubakar Mohammed, one of the participants, thanked the DG and the NDE for availing them of the opportunity to participate in the programme.

