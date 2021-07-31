From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 50 graduates of the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) under the Rural Employment Programme (REP) in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Director General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, who disclosed this while flagging off the training in Birnin Kebbi, noted that the programme was targeted to create employment and food production.

Fikpo, who was represented by the State Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika, said 50 graduated trainees of Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) would be given a one-week specialised training on the practical application of government agricultural policies like the provision of incentives, linkages of the participants to other sources of funding to further create employment, promote high productivity and quality of life of the participants.

He said: “The programme, being a novice programme, is aimed at, providing agricultural skills, provision of more food, create employment and reduce poverty.”

The DG urged the participants to pay attention to the resource persons so as to benefit optimally from the one-week training.

While responding, Abubakar Mohammed, one of the participants, thanked the DG and the NDE for availing them with the opportunity to be a part of the programme.

