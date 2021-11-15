From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training of 540 participants of Extended Special Public Works Programme (ESPW) on Advanced Business Development in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

NDE Director General, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, disclosed this during the flag-off ceremony of the training in Birnin Kebbi.

Fikpo, who was represented by the Kebbi Coordinator of the agency, Abdullahi Danjuma Machika, said 540 participants of ESPW were drawn from the three senatorial districts in the state.

He said they will be given two days advanced business training (ABT) to enable them start and run their businesses effectively.

According to him, “this training programme was designed as an exit strategy, after the expiration of the ESPW, which lasted three months. No fewer than 180 participants of the programme were drawn from each of the three senatorial districts in the statem, including Kebbi Central, South and North senatorial districts respectively.”

Earlier, some of the participants had undergone basic business training and will now be trained on ABT.

The director general urged the participants to pay attention to the experienced resource persons invited for the programme to maximally benefit from the training.

