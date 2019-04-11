Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kebbi State on Thursday apprehended one man identified as, Sanusi Mohammed, with 149 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa in Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

State commander of NDLEA, Mr. Sulaiman Jadi, who confirmed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi disclosed that his personnel through clandestine operations arrested the drug kingpin in Jega.

“My agents, based on intelligence reports swung into action and luckily apprehended the notorious drug kingpin, Sanusi Mohammed in Jega with 149 kg of cannabis sativa,” he said.

Jadi further explained that Muhammed was arrested with the illicit drug at his Jega residence, stressing that his sub-dealers were still at large.

He added that Mohammed was in the custody of the command and after investigation, he would be charged to court.

The NDLEA commander said that the suspect’s arrest was made possible through the cooperation of members of his community who furnished the operatives with details of the kingpin’s worrisome activities in Jega town.

Jadi said added that drug sellers had adopted a new strategy of using women both old and young to hoard hard drugs in their houses to escape arrest, stressing that a few women were arrested for allegedly conspiring with the suspect.