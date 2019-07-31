Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kebbi State office, has arrested two suspected drug dealers, recovering 2.193 tonnes of cannabis sativa hidden in bags and compressed blocks.

Kebbi NDLEA Commander Mr Suleiman Jadi, who confirmed this on Wednesday after the suspects were nabbed in Birnin-Kebbi, reported that they were trailed from Yauri Local Government Area on their way to Sokoto State.

“Our men on patrol have succeeded in intercepting two suspected drug dealers with hard drugs weighing 2.193 tonnes of cannabis sativa in bags and compressed in blocks,” he stated.

“They were intercepted in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of the state on their way from South Western States to Sokoto State.”

Jadi explained that the suspects had been under close watch by the undercover agents more than one month since the Command received a tip-off on their illicit operations.

“You can see the content yourselves as it runs to hundred of millions, and the huge content is too much for Sokoto alone; it must be for distribution to other states or exportation purpose to neighbouring countries,” Jadi said.

He added that the suspects be charged to court on conclusion of investigation, and appealed to the general public to always supply the Command with useful information on the activities of suspected drug runners.