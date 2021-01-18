From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Kebbi state command has arrested 187 suspected drug dealers and seized 563.4678 kilogrammes of illicit drugs and psychotropic substance in 2020.

The state Commander of the agency, Mr Peter O. Odaudu, told the newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday that the suspects were arrested between January 2019 and December 2020.

While reviewing the command performances in 2020, Odaudu said; “the command counter – narcotic efforts in the just outgoing year 2020, were all geared towards policing Kebbi State and checking the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, with a view to reducing same to the barest minimum.

“In the year 2020 under review, a total of 187 suspects were arrested. Of the lot, 171 were males while only 16 were females. In the same vein, a whopping 563.467 kilogrammes of drugs, over half a ton, were seized and taken out of circulation.

“Cannabis sative constituted 395.8920 kilogrammes or about 70 per cent of the entire seizure. Psychotropic substances which include tramadol tablets, diazepam, cough syrup with cocaine accounted for the remaining 167.5754 kilogrammes or 30 per cent,” he said.

Odaudu said the agency was able to secure the conviction of 23 offenders who were given various jail terms, ranging from six months to 15 years.

“A notable of these, on the 24th of June, 2020, Umar Yakubu, alias Dangote, aged 32 years was arrested behind the stadium, Birnin Kebbi, with crack cocaine.

” Also, on the 23rd of September, Nura Muhammad, aged 33 years, was arrested in Bagudo town, and Methamphetamine seized from him.

“Both instances were the first time Cocaine and Methamphetamine were seized in the annals of the war against drug in the state ,and both suspects are being prosecuted in the Federal High Court, Birnin Kebbi.

“In the area of rehabilitation and counselling, a total of 29 persons were counselled and rehabilitated, while 30 clients were admitted into our facility, and 26 were discharged having been satisfied they could go on and live their normal lives.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to the war against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state.

” We appreciate the support from the state government, sister agencies, media and good people of the state.

“Within the ambit of the resources – human, materials and financial – available, the command will not rest on her oars until drug peddlers and users are run out of business,” Odaudu said.