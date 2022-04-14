Mohammed stated this during his visit to Kebbi State Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at government that the command under his watch intercepted over one tone of drugs in two weeks.

..According to him, under my watch as the new Commander,we have intercepted over one tone of drugs in two weeks”, he said.

He explained that, Benin Republic had been named by the United Nations as the drug hub of Africa and Kebbi boarders Benin Republic, stressing that, there was need to intensify patrol around Dole-Kaina, Maje and Kamba areas to prevent the drugs from entering Nigeria.

Mohammed appealed to the Governor to assist the agency with operational vehicles noting that presently, the command had only one operational vehicle at its disposal.

The commander also requested for a piece of land for the construction of a barrack to be named after Gen. Musa Bamaiyi, the pioneer Chairman of the agency.

In his remarks,Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi urged all stakeholders to urgently take collective action to effectively tackle the menace of drug abuse.