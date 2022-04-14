From Olanrewaju Lawal , Birnin Kebbi
The newly posted Commander of Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)Kebbi State Command,Isa Likita-Muhammad has disclosed that under his watch, the command gas intercepted over one tone of drugs in two weeks.
Mohammed stated this during his visit to Kebbi State Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at government that the command under his watch intercepted over one tone of drugs in two weeks.
..According to him, under my watch as the new Commander,we have intercepted over one tone of drugs in two weeks”, he said.
He explained that, Benin Republic had been named by the United Nations as the drug hub of Africa and Kebbi boarders Benin Republic, stressing that, there was need to intensify patrol around Dole-Kaina, Maje and Kamba areas to prevent the drugs from entering Nigeria.
Mohammed appealed to the Governor to assist the agency with operational vehicles noting that presently, the command had only one operational vehicle at its disposal.
The commander also requested for a piece of land for the construction of a barrack to be named after Gen. Musa Bamaiyi, the pioneer Chairman of the agency.
In his remarks,Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi urged all stakeholders to urgently take collective action to effectively tackle the menace of drug abuse.
He said: the call becomes imperative in view of the fact that fight against drug abuse has been left for the NDLEA alone. It is a collective task that requires the contribution of all,” he said.
The governor stressed the need for public sensitisation on the need to support the agency in its efforts to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs”.
Bagudu also advocated for synergy between NDLEA and other security agencies in the country toward eradicating banditry and other crimes.
He noted that most of the crimes, if not all were being perpetrated under drug influence.
Bagudu appealed to political, traditional and religious leaders to play their complementary role towards ensuring a drug free society.
Leave a Reply