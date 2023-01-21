From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi.

The Kebbi State newly deployed State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) Mrs. Okolo Agatha Banking has charged the Staff of the Scheme to discharge their duties according to the ethics and rules governing the public service.

Banki, stated this during the one-day in-house induction course organized by the Kebbi State secretariat.

She stressed that “the induction course was directed to hold today by the Acting Director General NYSC,Mrs Christy Uba as it is necessary to acquaint and familiarise the new Staff with the operations of the scheme”.

The State Coordinator in her remark congratulated the new staff on their appointment to the NYSC and said that “the scheme is more of humanitarian services and not a money-making organization”.

She, therefore charged them to be good public servants, treat Corps Members as their children, exhibit principles of professional ethics, and golden rules of work ethics among other ethical behaviours when discharging their duties.

Earlier, the Assistant Director of Human Resource Management, Mr Mohammed Lawan welcomed the participants into the NYSC family and implored them to be of good conduct stressed that, it was one of the criteria for confirmation of appointment in the public service while on probation.

The induction was witnessed with the presentations of briefs from all the AD/Heads of branches and units in the secretariat.