From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The newly posted Commissioner of Police to Kebbi State command, Mr Musa Baba, has assumed duty in the state.

He took over from Mr Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode who has been promoted to the rank of AIG and redeployed to Zone 9 Umuahia, Abia state by Inspector General of Police.

Public Relation Public Relation (PPRO) of the Command DSP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed this in a statement made available to reporters in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

According to him, ‘the Kebbi State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that, the newly posted Commissioner of Police to the Command, has assumed duty. He is CP Musa Baba. He took over from AIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, mni who has been redeployed to Zone 9 Umuahia, Abia state, after his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

‘CP Musa Baba hails from Darazo LGA of Bauchi state and was enlisted into the force on 3/3/1990, as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. While in the force, he served in various capacities in different commands and formations.

‘Finally, CP Musa Baba pledges to consolidate on the legacies of his predecessor by strengthening the existing cordial relationship between the command and critical stakeholders in the state.

‘He assured the good people of Kebbi State of his unwavering commitment in providing adequate security of lives and property within the state, please.’

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.