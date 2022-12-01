From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government, Dossou Region in Niger Republic and Alibori department of Benin Republic have formerly signed validation documents on borders cooperation to further strengthen the economy and security of the regions.

Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Dossou, Albachir Aboubacar and Prefect of Alibori,Bello Ahmed KY Samah signed the documents in Birnin Kebbi after four days deliberations among experts from the three states on the collaboration.

While reading out the drafted documents on the collaboration, Dr. Farouq Musa from the National Boundary Commission, stated that the regions have agreed to commit to political support, local authorities co-op station, especially on the mobility of livestock’s in the KADO border’s areas.

“Supporting of pastoralists spaces in accordance with the each nation’s national policies. We are launching an appeal and technicalities with our partners and intergovernmental organisations to re- fertilize KADO policies”.

Earlier, Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu while addressing the experts and delegates of the three regions, traced the relationship among the regions to decades.

According to him, ” the three Communities have been linked together for decades, enjoin very good cordial relationship in agriculture, commerce, and inter-marriages. But there were no organized institutionalise frame work on the cross borders and security issues to further cement the aged relationship between the three border’s communities particularly, on agro- pastoralism area.

“Our traditional rulers they all have relationship across borders and that shows that we are the same people”.

Bagudu, told the delegates that,his administration since inception in 2015, has been assisting pastoralists especially on modernisation of livestock’s,production of diary and cheese,yogurt production, provision of health facilities and schools at the Pastoralists settlements among others.

He commended the organizer of the programmes,the international donors for making the signing of the validation documents possible, stressed that it would further develop the KADO areas.

In his remark, the Governor of Dossou, Albachir Aboubacar who spoke through interpreter, commended the organizer, the ECOWAS ,World Bank, and other international donors for making the collaboration came to a reality, stressed that,the development would gear up development in the regions.

Also, Prefect of Alibori, Bello Ahmed KY Samar commended the ECOWAS,experts from the three regions for working assiduously in making their dream it a reality.

In his remark, Mr.Alain SY.Traore,Director of Agriculture and Rural development of ECOWAS who also moderated the signing of the validation documents, commended the three regions for their initiatives,the World Bank, Swiss Bank, European Unions, stressed that the ECOWAS would continue to support the regions on developmental issues.

The Director General of National Boundary Commission,Alhaji Adamu Adaji noted that the people of Africa must not allow artificial boundaries to create barriers among them and they must continue to work together for socio development of their people.