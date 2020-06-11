Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The coalitions of Kebbi State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Civil Societies in the state have inaugurated committee on COVID 19 who will be responsible for workers welfare.

The committee comprises of NLC Chairman,Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan, NUJ chairman,Comrade Aliyu Jirjirma ,NUT member, and others from the Medical and other associations affiliated to the labour movement.

While speaking at the ceremony, NLC Chairman, Comrade Umar Aliyu Halidu Alhassan appealed to all Nigerians to realize that COVID 19 is real and it was been use to make money by Federal Government.

“Comrades, some Nigerians who are at the lower rung of the society believes that Coronavirus pandamic is meant to rake a lot of money for the big people in society. Therefore, it is the responsibilities of this situation room to erode this kind of crazy ideas which some of our people have imbibed during this period of Coronavirus pandemic”.

Alhassan noted that the COVIS 19 pandemic has crippled economy of Nigeria stressed that it is now the responsibilities of the committee to protect the welfare of workers as government systemically opens up economy.

” The Nigeria. Economy has suffered depression, arising from the measures taken by government to prevent spreading of the virus to the populace. So, it shall also be the responsibilities of this situation room to engage government on how best to gradually and systematically open up the economy for business and also return to productivities”.

While inaugurating the Committee, the Kebbi State Head of Service, Hajia Fatimoh Sanni Ango,represented by a Permanent Secretary, Establishment Department, Dr. Issa Sama expressed concerns over increment in the number of COVID 19 cases across the country.

The Head of Service advised the Committee to work harder to educate all the members of the Labour and Civil societies across the 21 local government on the prevention of the virus so that they could also continue to enlighten people at the grassroot.