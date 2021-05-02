From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has commended Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who is the Vice Chairman of National Food Security Council, over his efforts to ensure Nigerian workers benefited from the agriculture loans.

The Kebbi State Chairman of NLC,

Comrade Hassan Umar Halidu,stated this after Ramadan breakfast (iftar),with the Governor and leaders of other unions, at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Comrade Hassan said that, the gesture of the Governor would in no small measure promote food security, as envisaged by President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as support the families of workers, even after retirement.

According to him, “I have also told our NEC meeting in Abuja what you have started in Kebbi, that civil servants are part and parcel of your program, they are benefitting from Anchor Borrowers Program.

” We appreciate this kind gesture you have shown as the Vice Chairman, National Food Security Council in the country. We want you to make sure that, civil servants of Kebbi State become number one to benefit from the next agricultural loan before other States,” he urged.

According to the NLC Chairman, over 3000 civil servants, who are directly or indirectly farmers, had applied for the loan stressed that, this would enable them, even after retirement, to contribute their quota to the food security of Nigeria.

In his reaction , Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who welcomed the state NLC and TUC leadership, for coming to break Ramadan fast (Iftar), with him said it was President Muhammad Buhari who directed them that workers must benefited from the loan.

” Because of the desire President Muhammadu has for Nigerian workers to engage in meaningful economic activities, he had directed him with his Chief of Staff, to meet with NLC and TUC leadership, to take advantage of the loan.

“‘ The President has directed that we should work with the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC in order to mobilize Nigerian workers and pensioners, both civilians, military and paramilitary, so that they can partake in activities that the constitution allow workers to be part of and they should receive support .

‘” The Chief of Staff to Mr President and I were at the National Executive Council meeting of NLC, with representative of CBN Governor and we had been working with both NLC leadership and TUC leadership, the CBN and office of Chief of Staff, to ensure that we achieve the objective “, he assured.