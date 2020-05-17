Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) under the leadership of Umar Halidu Alhassan has commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for approving new hazard allowances for frontline health workers in the state.

Alhassan, in a statement issued on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi, stated that the NLC ‘extends warm appreciation to the government of Kebbi State being piloted by his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, for his careful and proper handling of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging globally.

‘The organised labour is particularly fascinated by the governor’s recent approval of hazard allowances for the frontline medical workers, and the COVID-19 task force that has since been up and doing the fight against its spread of coronavirus in the state. The action of the governor clearly demonstrates his love and compassion for the people of Kebbi State, which the union has been following closely.

‘In the view of the above, the organised union deemed it fit to throw its weight behind every good thing the state is doing for its people. While acknowledging his human efforts, we wish to appeal to his Excellency to kindly pay early salaries and the second phase of leave grants to Kebbi workers to enable them to celebrate the forthcoming Sallah.

‘However, the union also thanks the governor for not totally locking down the state as done in other states which has led to hunger and mindless killings. We must acknowledge his foresight in that direction.

‘Finally, we wish to appreciate the state workforce for enduring the partial lockdown in the state. To the task force, the union is saying: more grease to your elbows.’