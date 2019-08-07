Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to the state government to pay civil servants their 2019 leave grant ahead of the eid-Kabir festival.

The Chairman, Umar Halidu Alhassan, who made the appeal when he spoke with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said if civil servants get their leave grant it would enable them prepare for Sallah without hardship.

“It has become very necessary to make the call on government of Kebbi State to pay workers leave grant in order for workers to have a hitch free Sallah celebration. It has been the tradition even before the coming of this administration for workers to be paid their leave grant at this period. That is why the NLC, on behalf of civil servants, is appealing to Governor Bagudu to do the needful and me the yearnings of workers.”

Alhassan explained that to avoid what happened last year, leadership of NLC had started making consultations with top government officials about the matter in good time.