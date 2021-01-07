From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The organised labour unions, comprises of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Kebbi state chapter have suspended their indefinite strike embarked upon over unpaid leave grant,adjustment on the new minimum wage among others.

It could be recalled that the organised labour unions started their industrial action on Tuesday midnight after ultimatum given to the state government lapsed.

Among requests they are demanding includes; non payment of balance of gratuity to retirees up to September, 2018. “Non payment of gratuity to retirees from October ,2018 to date. Non remittance of teachers’ deductions of pension contributions to their respective Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs) for over five years. “Non payment of 2019 leave grant to workers on Grade Level 07 and above; and non payment of 2020 leave grant to all categories of workers in the state. Lastly, non implementation of annual increment,”.

While confirming the immediate end of the strike to Daily Sun,State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Halidu Umar Alhassan in an interview, confirmed that the union have received letter from the Head of Service for the resumption of committee meeting on consequential adjustment on new minimum wage.

” For your information, we have suspended the strike because of the payment of the gratuities,secondly,we have received assurance on the payment of leave grant. Yesterday (Wednesday), we received letter from the State Head of Service that we would resume committee meeting on consequential adjustment and they will pay annual increment and others.

“The government has met our important demands, such like resumption of committee meeting on consequential adjustment, approval of the payment of gratuities, third one is leave grant and the fourth one is annual increment which will be done at the end of this month”.

The labour leader urged the state workers to resume to their respective working place as from Thursday, stressed that, the state government has approval some of their demands.