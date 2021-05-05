From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has expressed gratitude that,the state -NNPC Cassava- based Ethanol production has blossomed successfully.

Bagudu had recently paid a courtesy visit to the NNPC Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

The visit was to renew efforts to strengthen collaboration on the production of biofuel and renewal energy which was signed between the NNPC and Kebbi State.

The Chairman of the APC Progressive Governors’ Forum stated this when he inspected the Cassava farm located at Tungar Liya’u village, along Jega -Maiyama road.

The farm is part of the Kebbi State-NNPC Biofuel Program, just as it has been happily observed that the NNPC state’s cassava cultivation has steadily been increasing .

According to the governor, “this is further to the Joint Venture we have between the tate and NNPC.

“Among others, it is a cassava-based ethanol production programme and a sugacane production programme while the cassava-based one is going very well .”

Bagudu said NNPC was quite happy with the welcome development, which is a good omen for the programme .

He said penultimate week, he had met with the NNPC and the two parties had agreed to renew their Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU).

Bagudu said :” We are going to go beyond what we initially intended, to fully realise the project. Equally, what I saw today is a testament to the blessings that God granted Kebbi State .

“Everywhere, there are opportunities to be pursued and we are thankful to the Almighty Allah.”