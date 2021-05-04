From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has expressed gratitude that, the State -NNPC Cassava-based Ethanol production has blossomed successfully.

It will be recalled that Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Thursday, 8th April,2021 paid a courtesy visit to the Group Managing Director, GMD, Malam Mele Kyari at the NNPC Towers in Abuja .

The visit was to renew efforts to strengthen collaboration on the production of biofuel and renewal energy which was signed between the NNPC and Kebbi State Government.

The Chairman of the APC Progressive Governors’ Forum, stated this when he inspected the Cassava farm located at Tungar Liya’u village, along Jega -Maiyama road.

The farm is part of the Kebbi State-NNPC Biofuel Program, just as it has been happily observed that, the NNPC state’s Cassava Cultivation has steadily been increasing .

According to the Governor, ” this is further to the Joint Venture we have between the State Government and NNPC.

” Among others, it is a cassava based Ethanol Production Production Programme and a Sugacane Production Programme while the cassava based one is going very well .”

Bagudu said that , NNPC was quite happy with the welcome development, which is a good omen for the programme .

He recalled that, he had penultimate week , met with the NNPC and the two parties had agreed to renew their Memorandum Of Understanding ( MOU).

Bagudu said :” We are going to go beyond what we initially intended, to fully realize the project. Equally, what I saw today is a testament to the blessings that God granted Kebbi State .

” Everywhere, there are opportunities to be pursued and we are thankful to the Almighty Allah.”

Bagudu commended all those who have helped in demonstrating the ability of Kebbi state to grow cassava.

” I must give kudos to our Project Team and the Development Finance Team of the CBN, the Local Governments Chairmen and the Communities who have been involved and appreciative ,” the Governor, averred .