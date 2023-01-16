From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The former Governor of Kebbi State and Director General of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, has urged the electorates in the Northern part of the country to vote for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfil their promises they had with the South.

Dakingari stated this in Yauri town while addressing thousands of party supporters from different tribes during the APC rally.

He said APC has the most qualified and credible candidate in Kebbi State, adding that the party’s “candidate is the most credible and qualified among all the candidates of other political parties in Kebbi State.

”He is an honest, open-minded and respectful gentleman, so vote for him, vote wisely.”

Dakingari appealed to northerners to support Tinubu from the South in fulfilment of the agreement in 2015 between the North and the South for supporting, Buhari from the North.

“We had an agreement in 2015 with the Southerners, that is ‘amana (bond). We in the North are not people who betrayed or renege on our promises. Therefore, all of us should vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is capable, trustworthy and reliable. Again, vote for Dr Nasir Idris, the gubernatorial candidate of the party and all other candidates in the forthcoming general elections. APC victory attracts more infrastructure facilities to Kebbi State and Nigeria in general.”

In his remark APC gubernatorial flagbearer in Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu promised to come out with empowerment programmes to bolster the socio-economic well-being of the people, if elected as the next Governor of Kebbi State.

According to him, the empowerment programmes would also help to boost their businesses. The new government would develop and implement a number of programmes that would empower the people.

Kauran Gwandu gave kudos to the immediate past administration of Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, his campaign DG and the incumbent government of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for the myriad of developmental projects executed by them in Kebbi State, promising to consolidate on them, if elected into office.

While appreciating the people of Yauri for their mammoth crowd and support to APC, he promised to renovate and construct more roads in Yauri Emirate.

“I understand that Yauri needs more roads because the roads have serious issues in the area. We will construct them, Kaura will construct more roads for you, if elected,” he assured

The APC gubernatorial candidate told the elated crowd that his campaign was characterized by telling the truth and issues-based, not fake promises and charged them to collect their PVCs and vote for all APC candidates.

‘Vote for Asiwaju, vote for Shettima, vote Bala, vote for Sununu, vote for Rukubulo and all APC candidates from top to bottom election would be a wise political investment.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Babale Umar Yauri, said the entire Yauri Emirate, comprising Shanga, Yauri and Ngaski, is solidly behind Kauran Gwandu and all APC candidates.

He said: ”Yauri Emirate would never forget the giant strides of the incumbent administration under the leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku for bringing development to the Emirate.

“The establishment of a Tomato company in Gafara, Ngaski the artisanal gold mining initiative, women and youths empowerment are some of the glaring examples of Governor Bagudu’s efforts in the area. Without mincing words, Yauri has benefitted from APC-led administration.”

Babale implored people to also collect their PVCs and retain the APC in power.