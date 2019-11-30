Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Kebbi state, have arrested three suspected fraudsters who specialized in defrauding public along Kangiwa – Niger Republic border in Kangiwa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects are: Aliyu Abbas, Babangida Shuaibu and Khalil Adamu, all between 40 to 45 years of age. Both Abbas and Shuaibu are from Funtuwa Local Government Area, in Katsina State while Adamu is from Adamawa State but a resident in Funtuwa LGA.

While addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on the suspects arrested, Public Relations Officer of the corps, DSP, Bamaiyi Ribah, explained that the suspects were apprehended after they swindle innocent victims in Amogoro market in Kangiwa LGA on Nov. 28,2019 of the sum of N300,000.

“Virtually, there was an incident that happened in a market called Amogoro, in Kangiwa LGA, where three suspected fraudsters who specialized in defrauding public along Kangiwa to Niger Republic border.

“The suspects where nabbed after a message had been sent across agencies that one Abubakar Dan- Rabi, from Bunza Local Government Area of the state had been defrauded by a syndicate of fraudsters .

“The luck run out of them and they were apprehended by the Anti- Vandal Scout heads by DC Sani Anaruwa, of the NSCDC after they carted away with over N300,000 plus from victim,” he said.

According to him, “the suspects were identified by the scout in a car based on the information they had received from the anti -vandal head.”

Ribah said that the suspects would be taken to court with charges of fraudulent activities and dealings in fake currency.

While responding to questions on behalf of other suspects, Shuaibu, attributed their action to the work of the devil.

“We believe in good and bad destiny, and we consider this incident as a bad destiny upon us and work of the devil,” he said.