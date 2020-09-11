Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Officers of Kebbi State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) and stakeholders in the state have commended the outgoing State Commandant,Mr. Sammani .M Ringim for been humble and good leaders during his tenure in the state.

The top Officers and files of the command stated this at a sent – forth ceremony for Ringim, who was elevated to the rank of Assistant Commandant General (ACG), held at the Birnin Kebbi headquarters of the Command.

While speaking at the ceremony, the Head of the Agro Ranger department of NSCDC in the, state, Alhaji Hayatudeen Abubakar-Falke described the outgoing commandant as good leader who always support his officers morally with good advise to excel in their task.

” He always tell me to be a good leader, that leaders don’t destroyed, but correct. We at the Agro Ranger department really appreciated your support for us to carry out our assignment to resolve herdsmen and farmers crisis across the local government areas in the state “.

Speaking on behalf of Divisional Officers,SP Alice Sunday (Mrs) said the outgoing Commandant related with them like father stressed that he was able to create enabling environment for all of them to carry out their duties diligently.

“. ” You have created enabling environment for us. Sometimes you scold us as a father, embraced us and no moment of jittery. We pray that God will protect and guide you in your new assignment “.

In his remarks, Deputy Commandant of the Command, Mr. Musa Muhammad said the promotion of Mr. Ringim to ACG is the turning point in his career, wishing him God guidance and protection.

Earlier, Chairman of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),Alhaji Sanni Dododo who elaborated cordial relationship ,supportive roles the NSCDC has been playing to stabilize Kebbi State,said some of the achievements recorded was due to Ringim’s humbleness, cool headed character he exhibits as the leader who of the command.

According to him, ” he is very humble, cool headed, he always listening to people and shows level of understanding”.

Dododo appealed to officers of the Command to shun corruption stressed that most of the challenges facing Nigeria today were caused by corruption.

In his appreciation, the outgoing Commandant, Sammani M. Ringim who commended the officers of the command for their support through out his tenure as the Commandant of the state remind them that they should always be leader who will correct not destructive.

Ringim noted that he always be guided while discharging his duty that no position, seat or power that is permanent forever, stressing that, by putting fear of God at the back of his mind,he was able to treat his officers, people with sense of humanity without rancour.

He charged the officers to continue to work in unity for the peace and progress of the nation and solicited more cooperation from them and officers for his successor.