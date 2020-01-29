Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi State Command, has disclosed that the Command recorded 2,360 criminal and civil cases in 2019.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Sammani Muhammed Ringim, who stated this on Wednesday in an interview with reporters in Birnin Kebbi, disclosed that 1,034 of the cases were criminal, while 1,326 were civil.

According to him, “the Operation Department of the Command, during the period, recorded 1,034 arrests on different criminal cases. The cases included: theft, burglary, vandalism, fraud, forgery, drug abuse, rape, breach of trust, among others, which were transferred to the intelligence and investigation department.

“While the Peace and Conflict Resolution unit during the period amicably resolved 1,326 civil cases. The cases included: family disputes, debts, breach of contractual agreement, land and tenancy disputes, among others, across the state,” he said.

Ringim added that the legal department of the Command prosecuted 812 cases of the recorded cases across the 21 local government areas in the state.

He commended the efforts of NSCDC personnel and the public for their cooperation and support.

Similarly, the Deputy Commandant in charge of the Command’s anti-vandalism department, Alhaji Sani Anaruwa, said the department prevented fuel diversion and vandalism of electricity facilities worth millions of naira.

“We arrested a vehicle conveying 29 bags of foreign rice and transferred them to Nigeria Customs Service in the state. We arrested three suspected fraudsters who specialized in defrauding public along Kangiwa –Niger Republic border in Kangiwa Local Government Area of the state, all in the period,” Anaruwa added.