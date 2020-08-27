Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Agro Rangers Department of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi State command, has resolved 30 farmers/herders clashes peacefully as part of measures to combat cattle rustling, farmer/herders clashes and banditry among other crimes in the state.

The Head of the department in the state, Alhaji Hayatudeen Abubakar-Falke, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Agro Rangers are specialised forces of the NSCDC ,trained by Nigeria Army to protect agro allied investments of Nigerians and foreigners in the country.

Speaking on their breakthrough, Falke said: “As parts of our aim of bringing to an halt, the incessant clashes of herders and farmers, which usually lead to senseless killings and wanton destruction of property, we have resolved 30 farmers/ herders clashes within this year in the state.”

He said that the corps were able to settle the disputes devoid of any Court case, stressing that,”the two parties had been brothers from time immemorial. Therefore, they should be settled rather than taking themselves to Courts for prosecution.”

He added that the core value of the present administration was to diversify the economy and improved food security, hence, there is urgent need for the resolution of lingering crisis between the farmers/herders in order to achieve those objectives.

“When we were inaugurated in 2019 as the agro-rangers in Katsina State, we had received one of the most rigorous trainings from the Nigerian military.