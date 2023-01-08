From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kebbi State chapter, has expressed shock over the sudden death of Barrister Abba Bello, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House Representatives candidate of Birnin Kebbi-Kalgo-Bunza federal constituency.

The Council, in a statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer(PRO), Abubakar A Wasagu, noted that they were really shocked by the incident.

According to him, “we are really sad and shocked but totally submitted to the Will of Allah on receiving the untimely demise of Barr Abba Muhammad Bello, one of the beacons of democratic youthful voices.

“The death of Abba Muhammad Bello has really shaken the whole Kebbi State people and beyond for he was undeniably an icon, and a rising star of the youthful voices in democratic settings and his dream will remain immortalized in the mind of people and would continue to be remembered as one of the iconic figures of democracy in Kebbi State.

“On behalf of the entire members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Kebbi State, we commiserate with his family, friends and Kebbi State government, over this irreplaceable loss.

“We are equally in the same vein praying to Almighty God to grant him jannah and give his family the strength and fortitude to bear such irreplaceable lost,” he added.