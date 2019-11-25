Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State chapter of National Youth Corps Service (NYSC) has appealed to the state government for the prompt completion of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Permanent Orientation Camp, Dakingeri, embarked upon by the Kebbi State government.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC in the State, Mr Barde Usman, who made the appeal during the closing ceremony of the 2019 batch C stream 1 orientation course at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Dakingeri, Suru Local Government Area of the state, noted that with the camp rehabilitation completed, it would upgrade its present capacity to 3000.

“I wish to place on record our profound appreciation to His Excellency for the passion and continuous support to the overall welfare ad comfort of corps members in the state,” he said.

“This has further been demonstrated by the prompt intervention of His Excellency in approving the renovation of the dilapidated facilities in the camp.

“We are optimistic that if the ongoing renovation is completed, it will upgrade the present camp to 3000 capacity to reduce the accommodation problem and provide conducive environment for induction and training of corps members.”

He also urged the state government to extend such renovation project to all corpers lodge across the state, stressing that the scheme itself with abundant human resources at it disposal would contribute immensely to the development of the state.

Barde, who commended the state government for embarking on the project, added that the state government has promised to complete the rehabilitation of the camp before the next orientation camp commences.

In his remark, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was represented by his Deputy, Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai (retd) assured the Corps members that the state government would support them and the scheme on their welfare needs and safety throughout their service year.

“As soon as you settle down in your communities of primary assignment, familiarise yourselves with all the relevant security agencies and traditional rulers.”