Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), Kebbi State, has gotten a new state coordinator, Mr Mustapha Muhammed, who resumed as the 18th coordinator of the scheme in the state.

Muhammed replaced the immediate past state coordinator, Mr Barde Usman, who retired honourably from civil service having put in his best during his years of active service.

Mohammed, who assumed duty on Thursday at the NYSC Kebbi State secretariat as the 18th state coordinator, was handed over to by his predecessor.

While speaking during the handing over formalities, Mr Barde thanked management and staff of NYSC Kebbi for giving him the maximum cooperation he received while discharging his duties.

He, however, requested the same cooperation he received when in office be extended to his successor.

In his remarks, the new state coordinator, Mustapha, expressed appreciation to God for the immediate past coordinator’s successes recorded in the scheme.

He sought the cooperation of his staff as he assumed office and duties in the state.