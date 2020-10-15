Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kebbi State has graduated 913 Corps members of the batch A, steam 1, extending the service year of one Corps member.

Kebbi State Coordinator of the Service Mr Mustapha Muhammed, who confirmed this on Thursday during the passing out ceremony of Batch A stream 1 in Birnin Kebbi, also disclosed that the Service remobilised two of its Corps members.

Muhammed, who explained that the passing out ceremony was without fun fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said all graduate Corps members will be collecting their certificates in segments.

According to him, ‘Corps members across the State will collect their certificates at headquarters in Birnin Kebbi in 10 segments for 10 days, with strick observance of COVID-19 protocols.

‘I advise the outgoing Corps members and other graduates to avail themselves opportunities of abundance agriculture and natural resources, and engage in productive activities to enable them to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

‘I encourage them, therefore, to discover the vast opportunities that abound in their environments instead of joining the army of unemployed graduates,’ the Coordinator advised.

Muhammed expressed gratitude to God for the successful completion of the 2020 Batch A Stream 1 service year in spite of various challenges.

He commended the outgoing Corps members for their dedication and selfless service to the country.

Mohammed advised them to uphold the spirit of self-discipline, patriotism and loyalty which the Service had instilled in them during the service year.