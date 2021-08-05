From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Kebbi State has staged an awareness rally training on the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) ahead of the opening ceremony of the in-camp training for the programme.

The rally was held to sensitise Corps Members on the Importance of acquiring a skill for self-reliance and wealth creation.

The Head of SAED in the state, Alhaji Garba Z Fanna, led the procession which took place at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Dakingari Suru Local government alongside Corps members and camp officials.

Fanna, who led the Corps members with various placards, said ‘the rationale behind the campaign is to create awareness of the programme and the different skill sets.’

While declaring the 2021 Batch B Stream 1 Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) open, the Kebbi State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad, explained that the programme was created in 2012 by NYSC national body to reduce the unemployment rate in the country and is meant to train Corps members in self-reliance.

He said that ‘SAED has 12 sectors with 80 sub-sectors. For example, in Food Processing, we have bakery, cake making, small chops, beverages among others. All Corps members are entitled to it and even expected to learn a skill under SAED.

‘As a Corps member, if you want to learn any of our programmes, we have competent trainers to help you through. And NYSC is not just leaving you alone, we have collaborations with agencies both National and International to avail the needed capital to help start with like CBN and BOA. They are ready to give you a substantial amount of money to start with. By so doing you won’t need to be looking here and there after the acquisition of the skill,’ he said.

