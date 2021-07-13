From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), Kebbi State has been engaged along with other federal government agencies in the state for the enrollment and capturing of more schools under the National Home Grown Feeding (NHGSFP).

The Corps members were selected from Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo, Bunza, Jega, and Aliero Local Government Areas.

It could recall that,due to the lack of consensus on the data used by stakeholders, the NHGSFP saw the need to engage the scheme’s competent corps members as enumerators to Target and profile the population as wholistic as possible.

While speaking at the training of the 45 Corps members for the data collections, NYSC Kebbi State Coordinator Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed who flagged off the training at Abdulahi Fodio Islamic Institute, Birnin Kebbi advised the enumerators to be patriotic in their assignment.

The State Coordinator who was represented by the Head of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Alhaji Garba Z. Fanna to be of good conduct and take the national assignment given to them seriously.

He urged them to follow and surpass the legacies of past corps members who diligently performed well in other national assignments.

He reminded them that Corps members are future leaders, therefore, they must be exemplary in their conduct, serve as role models in any community and schools of their Enumeration and enrollment.

According to him, “I also urged you to avoid negative use of the phones given to you for the enrollment but use them for the assignment it has been designed for. You should also shun religious differences and ethnicity”.

While addressing the Corps members the stakeholders from the National Orientation Agency the State Director Mr. Joseph Yaro Machika said the NYSC remains a National asset which plays vital roles in the promotion of peaceful co- existence among Nigerians .He hailed the use of Corps members for the National Assignment.

