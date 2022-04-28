From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Kebbi State, has passed out 894 of its 2021 Batch A stream II Corps members at the Haliru Abdul Multipurpose Stadium in Birnin Kebbi with 16 Corps members who absconded during the service year and 20 Corps members will repeat and have their service year extended respectively.

The Kebbi State Coordinator of the scheme, Alh. Mustapha Mohammed, who disclosed this while speaking at the ceremony, expressed his profound gratitude to the invited guests for honouring the invitation despite their tight schedules and spiritual involvement during the month of Ramadan.

According to him, “I present to you 894 Corps members who have today successfully completed their one-year national service. Your excellency, they were posted to serve in different local government areas in line with the posting policy of the scheme and the specific needs of the state.”

The state Coordinator, who urged the outgoing Corps members to remain good ambassadors of the Scheme and responsible role models to other youths, advised them to shun all forms of social vices.

“Avoid all forms of social vices, especially the get-rich-quick syndrome which has landed so many in prison. Instead, start up with the various skills you have acquired from Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship (SAED),” he said.

While addressing the outgoing Corps members, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, congratulated them for a successful completion of their one-year mandatory national service and commended their patriotic spirit and selfless efforts which he said has added value to the socio-economic well being of various communities in the state.

Bagudu disclosed that he has increased the allowances of those in Educational sector from N2, 000 to N5, 000 not leaving behind those in the Health sector.

He said: Your exemplary and selfless service deserve great commendations. The rapport you have developed with the host communities is a solid foundation for a lifelong friendship, national unity and integration which are part of the core objectives of the NYSC scheme. I am convinced that your exposure to the realities of life during the one-year mandatory national assignment has equipped you adequately for the future.

“However, let me still emphasize that you are stepping into another phase of life in which you may realize that some of your pre-conceived ideas, dreams and expectations are not in harmony with the current economic realities, particularly with regards job opportunities. It is therefore crucial that you take advantage of the Skills Acquisition and the Entrepreneurship Development Programme which you were introduced to in camp to be self-employed.

“I must commend the National Assembly for ensuring the passage into law the bill to establish the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund for the purpose of providing a sustainable source of funds for the National Youth Service Corps Skill Acquisition Training and Empowerment of Corps Members, Training and Retraining of the Personnel of the National Youth Service Corps, Maintenance of facilities at the Orientation Camps including NYSC Formations and facilities therein, among others.

“It is good to acknowledge the reality that NYSC is the best way to imbibe the spirit of Nationalism in our youths. Now is the time for our young individuals to understand that the Nation actually cares about their welfare and survival. One of the problems bothering every Nigerian graduate is what to do after the service year in the face of unavailable salaried jobs. Most of our youths have difficulties trying to find jobs and for those who embraced entrepreneurial tutorship and vocational skills from the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, there is usually no start-up capital.

“It is therefore a victory for the nation that there is expected hope of making funds available to every Corps Member as they exit service in order to start their businesses. This is the best time for Nigeria to give back to the youths through the NYSC Trust Fund which would turn out millions of job creators in different vocations”, he said.

Bagudu also cautioned outgoing Corps members against involvement in internet fraud, and hooliganism, which could jeopardize their future.

“My fellow compatriots remember that there is no shortcut to success. Avoid all forms of social vices like internet fraud, and hooliganism among others that may jeopardize your future ambitions of attaining greater heights. Let the ideals of the NYSC Scheme live in you and remember to be good ambassadors of the Scheme and Kebbi State at all times. NYSC has been a major force in fostering national unity and cohesion and I advise you to sustain the tempo even after service.

“It is welcoming to learn that a good number of you may have seen reasons to remain in Kebbi State and further explore her numerous potentials. Kebbi State will remain hospitable and accommodating to you and for those of you that would be travelling, we wish you journey mercies and success in your future endeavours,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the outgoing Corps members, Oyedele Emmanuel, with state code KB/21A/2635, appreciated the NYSC Kebbi and the state government for giving them a levelled ground to serve the country and promised to be good ambassadors of the scheme.

About 4 Corps members who distinguished themselves were rewarded by the Kebbi state government while 16 Corps members who absconded during the service year and 20 Corps members will repeat and have their service year extended respectively for various terms due to offences that contravened the NYSC Bye-Laws.