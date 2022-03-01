From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), Kebbi State, has sworn in 1,121 Corps members batch A stream 1 deployed to the state to serve a one-year mandatory service to the country.

The Corps members were sworn in by the Chief Judge of Kebbi state, Justice Suleiman Ambursa, represented by Jusstice Sabiu Bala Shuaibu.

While addressing the Corps members, at their permanent orientation camp, Dakingari, Suru Local Government Area of the state, the State Coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammed, disclosed that 609 of them were female while 512 were male and had been properly registered at the camp.

‘As you are already aware, one of the major objectives of NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration. This informed your deployment away from your States of origin and your assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds. This policy will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria.

‘Let me also remind you that the oath of allegiance you have taken today is significant, as it is expected to guide your conduct in the Service Year as well as have an everlasting influence on your life after service. You are also enjoined to familiarise yourselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC By-Laws.’

Muhammed also implored them to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm they demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the camp rules and regulations.

According to him, ‘you must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices. I also urge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fueling of hatred and other negative purposes, and instead deploy same for the promotion of national unity and development. You are strongly advised to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters or activities around you to the appropriate authorities.

‘At this juncture, I would like to remind you that white-collar jobs are not readily available. Therefore, I encourage you to avail yourself of opportunities for self-employment offered through our Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme. You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas, and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the Orientation Camp. On our part, Management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme.’