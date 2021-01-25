From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Government has declared 22,000 plots of land across the 21 local government areas of the state available for allocations to the public.

Commissioner for Land, Housing and Urban Development, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, who confirmed this during a press conference in Birnin Kebbi, said prices of the plots would be based on the density of the land and the location.

“The 22,000 plots of land would be classified as follows – higher density, medium density and low density plots.

“The plots would be allocated as follows: Birnin Kebbi municipal, being the state capital, where over 70 percent workers reside, we have 7,000 plots available; Argungu, Yauri, Zuru, would have 1,500 plots each for allocations, while other headquarters of local government areas would have 535 plots, including Koko town as its position as one of the major town,” he said.

Yelwa said a plot in Birnin Kebbi would cost N200,000, N150,000, and N100,00, while other plots across the state would cost within N120,000,N150,000, or N60,000 depending on their density.

“This programme is going to be continuous until a significant numbers of the population that do not own plots to cater for their shelter needs are addressed,” he said.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hassan Muhammed Sallah, said the exercise would be a continuous one and that sales of allocation forms would begin very soon.