Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has ordered the immediate closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state to protect the pupils from coronavirus infection.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawatta Aleiro, confirmed this development yesterday, after an emergency meeting with proprietors of private schools, Association of All Secondary schools Principals and other stakeholders.

Aleiro explained that while the primary schools pupils would not resume on Monday, all students in the boarding schools would be allowed to stay in their hostels until Monday when their schools will be closed.

The meeting which was attended by the Acting Executive Secretary of SUBEB, Hajia Asmau Alkali, Leaders of NUT, Leaders of Private Schools and Association of Principals, lasted for about 45 minutes.

While briefing newsmen, Aleiro said: “We are all aware of the COVID-19 pandemic. For this reason, governors had met in Abuja and agreed to close all our schools.”