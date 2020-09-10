Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has partnered with U.S. pharmaceutical firm, Johnson and Johnson, to boost ongoing fight against HIV and mental health crisis.

Governor Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi at the opening of a four-day training workshop on HIV management, mental health and oncology for Kebbi State health workers held at the Kalgo Medical Centre.

Bagudu said the partnership would provide a wonderful opportunity to the state to boost ongoing efforts to turn the tide against the HIV scourge.

He also disclosed that the partnership would provide opportunities for internships by students as well as collaboration with researchers .

“We will learn more from each other, exchange knowledge and share it. Knowledge is not the exclusive preserve of any group of persons or person, but it can be shared,”he said.

The governor also lauded the state Health Commissioner, his team and all the stakeholders in ensuring the success of all health related programmes and policies of his administration.

Commissioner of Health, Jafar Muhammed in his welcome address said the workshop was aimed at giving further training to improve the knowledge of healthcare workers for better service delivery.