From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government through the Ministry for Lands and Housing has commenced payment of compensation to property’s owners whose structures were removed to pave way for the construction of access roads and drainages in Birnin Kebbi,the state capital.

Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Hon. Mahmud Muhammad Wara ,confirmed this in Birnin Kebbi.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said the state Governor, has graciously approved payment of compensation for residents whose houses were affected by construction of access roads and drainages at Bayan Oando and Tipper Garrage areas of Birnin Kebbi , Unguwan Zabarmawa Area of Birnin Kebbi and Behind Old CID Office, Malluwa.

Warra recalled that the governor just two weeks ago approved the release of over N3.2 billion for construction of access roads and drainages to begin in those areas.

The Commissioner thanked Governor Bagudu for supporting his ministry in carrying out its mandate .

Cross section of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the governor for the prompt payment of their money.

They have also commended the officials of the Ministry for Lands and Housing for the prudent manner in which they carried out the payment exercise.

A resident of Shiyar Zabarmawa, Alhaji Aliyu Hassan thanked the governor for the exercise in Zabarmawa area.

He said residents were very Happy with the development.

Hajiya Safiya of the same area also expressed her delight with the payment exercise.

She commended the Governor for bringing development closer to their door steps particularly the provision of water, electricity and now access roads and drainages to the area.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .