Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested seven suspects for allegedly rapping minors various towns of the state and Sodomite for defiling an 8 years old boy.

Commissioner of Police in the State,Mr. Agunbiade Oluyemi Lasore who confirmed this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the achievements of his Command from May to June,2020, disclosed that the suspected rapists perpetrated their nefarious acts in Argungu,Kamba, Masama village in Gwandu LGA,Hadari village in Area LGA, Bunza town, Kardi village in Birnin Kebbi LGA and Gwandu town.

While explained how the suspects lure their victims, Lasore stated that, most of the victims were lured to an uncompleted building dubious tricks before having canal knowledge with the victims within the age of three years and 14 years respectively

“On May 1st,2020, one Musa Abubakar of Argungu town,Argungu LGA,lured one Fatima Hassan, aged 10 years into his room located at Tudun Wada area of Argungu and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

” On the 30th May,2020,the suspect,one Kabiru Hassan,28 years old of Kamba town in Dandi LGA, deceitfully took one Khadija Usman Sa’aidu,8 years old to an uncompleted building and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

“On the 3rd June,2020,one Mu’awuya Mohammed of Masama village,Gwandu LGA trespassed into the residence of one Abubakar Usman of the same address and forcefully had sexual intercourse with his daughter,one Sherifat Abubakar, aged 12 years.

” On the 4th June,2020, one Shafiu Garba and Kasimu Muhammad of Hadani village,Area LGA conspired among themselves, attacked one Aisha Mamman,aged,14 years old of the same address and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

“On the 12th June,2020, one Sa’adu Haruna of Futua town,Katsina State,deceived the victim, one Amina Muktar,aged,9 years old,took her to an uncompleted building in Bunza town with intension to buy pure water, and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

” On the 17th June,2020,the suspect, one Abbas Abubakar, aged 22 years old of Rasha area of Bunza,lured one A’ishatu Aliyu,3 years old to crawl to a Mosque and had a carnal knowledge of her.

“On the 23rd June,2020,one Bello Yahyah aka Juli, dubiously, took one Nabila Alhaji Umaru of Kardi village, Birnin Kebbi LGA, to an uncompleted building and had sexual intercourse with her.

” On the 25th June,2020, one Aliyu Hamidu of Gwandu town was arrested for having sexual intercourse against the order of nature of one Haliru Hamidu, aged 8years old of the same father”.

The Commissioner of Police said all the suspects have confessed to their crimes and they would be charged to Court for proper prosecutions.

” At this juncture, I want to state without equivocation that, I am highly miffed with the incessant cases of rape and other sexual and gender-based violence, which are barbaric in nature and thereby warns the perpetrators of such Crimea to fear Allah and desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law if arrested “.