Parents of some of those arrested told newsmen that they were worried over the continued detention of their sons and relatives since Monday when the incident happened.

One of the parents said his son was picked up by the police at the place where he was doing his Industrial Training (IT) at Ahmadu Bello Way in Birnin Kebbi.

He said, “We were unable to secure his bail because police said they could not release him alone, he has to be released with the other suspects arrested in connection with the protest”.

Another parent also claimed his son was arrested inside a commercial bank in Birnin Kebbi three days after the protest.

“They claimed he was one of those suspected to be planning a fresh protest on Thursday this week in the metropolis”, the parent said.