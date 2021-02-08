From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested three suspected arms’ dealers and one kidnapper as part of efforts toward combating crimes in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Nafi’u Abubakar, confirmed this while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

The PPRO said :”On January 27, policemen attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Birnin Yauri, while on routine patrol along Malando-/Garin- Baka road, intercepted Ibrahim Bulus, 25, of Dirin Daji town, Sakaba LGA, in possession of three locally made double barrel guns and one locally made single barrel gun.

“When questioned, he could not give satisfactory account of the guns, hence he was arrested,” he said.

According to him, the suspect confessed that he was awarded the contract of supplying the intercepted guns by one Ayuba Bulus, 42, and Usman Musa, 40, all of the same address and were all arrested in connection with the case.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation.

“Similarly, on February 3, one Salihu Liman, 27, of Kangiwa town, Arewa LGA, Kebbi state, accommodated one Salihu Abdullahi, 26, of Muza village, Yabo LGA of Sokoto State in his residence.

“On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Kangiwa, swiftly pursued and arrested the suspect. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Nafi’u said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeleke Adeyunka- Bode, implored the good people of the state to be wary of criminals while rendering assistance to members of the public.

“The CP further called on members of the public to be law abiding citizens and always cooperate with the police and other agencies on an effort to rid the state of all forms of criminal activities,” the PPRO said.