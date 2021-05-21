From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state Police Command has arrested one Aliu Abubakar popularly known as Falke, a 35 years old with 25 pieces of laptop size of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 20 packages containing 1,000 diazepam tablets Bp 5mg in his possession.

The Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO) of the Command, DPS Nafiu Abubakar who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen Birnin Kebbi,stated that, the suspect was intercepted at Darannan village by Police patrol team from Ka’oje divisional police headquarters.

According to him, “on Tuesday ,the 18th May,2021,at about 1845hours, a team of Policemen attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ka’oje, while on patrol along Darannan village, intercepted one Aliyu Abubakar aka ‘Falke’ ‘m’, aged 35 yrs of Bayan Kara area, Bagudo town ,carrying a black travelling bag on his boxer motorcycle.

“ When searched, 25 pieces of laptop size of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 20 packages containing 1,000 Diazepam tablets BP 5mg(D5 Drugs) each were found in his possession.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have bought the dangerous leaves/drugs from one Maigida ‘m’ of Malanville town in Benin Republic. The suspect further stated that he has been into the illicitly business for about 13 years, he was once arrested and to 10 years imprisonment in Sokoto State.

“ In view of this development, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi state Command ,CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode directed the DC SCID to transfer the case to National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency for scientific analysis and proper prosecution of the suspect accordingly”.

The command appealed to parents and guardian to be watchful of their children, wards and whom they are relating with to avoid getting involved into such dangerous businesses.