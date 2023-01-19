From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Police command has confirmed that it has arrested 28 years old Zayyanu Abubakar aka Chinnaka for allegedly raping a 8 years old girl in Wasagu village.

The command also disclosed that it officers alongside vigilantes group repelled bandits attack on

Chirinda village, Bena District of Danko/Wasagu LGA and succeeded in arresting four suspected kidnappers in Nameri Fulani settlement Suru LGA,for attempted to kidnap a 12 years old girl.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him , “On 7/01/2023 at about 1800hrs, one Shehu Bello ‘m’ of shiyar Gabas area, Wasagu town of Danko/Wasagu LGA, reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Wasagu that, on the same date at about 1300hrs, one Zayyanu Abubakar alias Chinnaka ‘m’ aged 28yrs of Masallacin Idi area Wasagu town, lured his daughter one Fatima Shehu ‘f’ aged 8yrs of the same address inside an uncompleted building, threatened to kill her with a knife and ate her grasshopper Worth two thousand five hundred naira.

“Similarly, the first suspect, Zayyanu Abubakar forcefully had sexual intercourse with her. The suspects have been arrested and transferred to State CID, Birnin Kebbi for discreet investigation and prosecution accordingly”, he said.

On the kidnapping of 12 years old girl,the PPRO said that: ” On 11/01/2023 at about 0200hrs, a gang of kidnappers invaded the residence of one Alh. Muhammadu Jabbi ‘m’ of Nameri Fulani settlement, Suru LGA and kidnapped his daughter one Aisha Muhammadu ‘f’ aged 12yrs to the forest. On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Dakingari, immediately responded, pursued the kidnappers and succeeded in rescuing the victims unhurt.

“Consequently, the DPO also succeeded in arresting the following kidnapers namely: Majo Julli ‘m’ aged 20yrs (2) Ibrahim Hussaini ‘m’ aged 20yrs all of Ngaski LGA, (3) Babuga Boyi ‘m’ aged 19yrs of Tsamiya village and (4) Buyo Tukkuwo ‘m’ aged 18yrs of Sabongari Tsamiya village all of Bagudo LGA. In the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime. The suspects will be charged to court on the completion of investigation accordingly”, he said

While explaining how the police repelled bandits attack, Abubakar said the incident happened on the 16/01/2023 at about 1530hrs.

” information received reveals that, some yet unidentified armed bandits had stormed Chirinda village, Bena District of Danko/Wasagu LGA, with intent to kidnap some villagers. On receipt of the report, a combined team of Police mobile personnel, conventional Police Officers and members of the vigilante group swiftly rushed to the scene and engaged the bandits.

” As a result, a severe gun battle ensured between the security personnel and armed bandits. Due to the high fire power of the security personnel, the intended banditry attack was successfully repelled and five motorcycles were also recovered as exhibits. Consequently, combing of the nearby forest is being intensified with a view to apprehending the fleeing bandits who might have escaped with gun wounds injuries”.